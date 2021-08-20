Former Fashion Exec Sentenced To 51 Months For Fraud

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 12:29 PM BST) -- The former manager of a luxury shoe designer was sentenced to more than four years in prison at a crown court in London on Friday for spending more than £500,000 ($680,000) of company money financing a lavish lifestyle of fine clothes, expensive holidays and nightclubs. Judge Philip Bartle imposed a 51-month sentence on Roy Luwolt at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning. The former business manager of shoe company Malone Souliers, whose footwear has been worn by Meghan Markle and Beyonce, had admitted to the fraud earlier this month. Prosecutors claimed Luwolt brought the company to its knees by falsely...

