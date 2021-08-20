Don't Miss It: Latham, Simpson Thacher Rep Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Latham & Watkins LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 2 Firms Rep Hyatt's $2.7B Luxury Resort Management Buy Hyatt said Aug. 15 it was buying luxury resort management business Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion from KKR and KSL Capital Partners LLC in a deal guided by Latham and Simpson Thacher. Hyatt Hotels Corp. said in a statement that the deal adds about 100 hotels...

