UK Says Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal Raises 'Serious' Concerns

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The U.K. government has found "serious competition concerns" with Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of SoftBank's Arm Ltd. semiconductor business, according to a Competition and Markets Authority report published Friday. Should the deal proceed, the CMA said it was worried that the combined business would have the "ability and incentive" to harm California-based Nvidia's competitors by restricting access to Arm's intellectual property, the agency said in a statement. That IP is used in semiconductor chips and related products, it said. Cambridge, England-based Arm creates semiconductor products that partially conduct electrical currents for use in electronic devices. Semiconductors also power artificial...

