Generics Group Says 'Skinny Label' Suit Should Not Proceed

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Association for Accessible Medicines has urged a Delaware federal judge to reject part of a magistrate judge's report and recommendation not to dismiss Amarin Pharma Inc.'s infringement suit against Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. over its heart drug Vascepa, saying that if the suit goes forward, patients will be forced to pay higher prices for branded drugs. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, AAM — a nonprofit that represents the generic industry — said that if the magistrate judge's recommendation is adopted, it will deter generics from seeking "skinny label" authorization, which allows generic-drug makers to sell versions of drugs that still have...

