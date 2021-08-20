Fox Rothschild Joins Firms Raising Associate Pay

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP on Friday became the latest firm to raise its associate pay, as BigLaw news about associate pay raises has slowed down after firms scrambled in June and July to match their competitors' salary increases. The Philadelphia-based firm said that associates on the partnership track will be receiving salary increases ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 starting Aug. 29. Non-partnership track associates, partnership track associates working fewer hours, certain partners and counsel will also get raises, the firm said. Fox Rothschild firmwide Managing Partner Mark Morris said in a statement that the firm recognizes "current market demands and the competition...

