2 Asset Managers Nix Plans For ETFs Exposed To Ether

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of asset managers on Friday withdrew plans for exchange-traded funds with exposure to the digital asset ether just days after filing them, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VanEck withdrew an application for its Ethereum Strategy ETF after filing on Wednesday, and ProShares withdrew its Ether Strategy ETF, also filed on Wednesday, SEC filings show. Neither company specified the reasoning for the withdrawals, merely saying their respective trusts had determined not to proceed with their proposals at this time. Representatives for VanEck and ProShares did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS