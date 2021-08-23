PayPal To Allow UK Customers To Buy, Sell Cryptocurrencies

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 12:26 PM BST) -- PayPal said on Monday that it will work with regulators to allow customers in Britain to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin from this week, as the digital payments giant makes its first move into virtual assets outside the U.S. Buyers in the U.K. will be able to trade four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and its spinoff, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin through their PayPal accounts on either the website or mobile app, the company said. PayPal's European electronic money and payment services are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the U.K. and the Commission de Surveillance Du Secteur Financier of...

