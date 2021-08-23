Binance Tightens AML Checks Amid Regulatory Pressure

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 2:45 PM BST) -- Binance has said that it will force customers to meet heightened background checks in a move to prevent money laundering, after a global crackdown by regulators on the cryptocurrency exchange's operations. Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume of transactions, said on Friday that it will put users through a stricter verification process as it seeks to meet compliance standards and protect customers. Every client will be required to meet the background checks before they can have access to Binance's services, which include cryptocurrency deposits, trades and withdrawals, the company said. Users will have to provide the company with personal...

