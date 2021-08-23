MPs Say Towns Risk Losing Their Last Bank Branch

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 4:11 PM BST) -- The head of a senior parliamentary committee has sounded the alarm in response to claims by high street lenders that the move to digital banking has led to the closure of "last in town" bank branches throughout the country. Conservative MP Mel Stride, chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said on Friday that having access to a bank branch is important as it allows many people to get cash — "particularly small businesses, the elderly and vulnerable" — and that shutting them down could affect many of them. Stride had asked major banks in July for their tally of how many...

