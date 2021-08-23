COVID Travel Test Firms Warned On 'Unacceptable' Prices

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 12:58 PM BST) -- The government said on Monday that it will clamp down on "cowboy" companies charging "absolutely unacceptable" inflated prices for COVID-19 testing for travel. The health department has warned companies that it will remove them from the government's website after they offered higher prices for travel tests on their portals than they did on gov.uk. (iStock) The Department of Health said it will warn 82 businesses that it could remove them from provider lists if they are found to be misleading consumers. The department found that the businesses advertised lower prices on the government's website than they offered on their own portals....

