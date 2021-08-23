COVID Pushes Lloyd's Market Into £2B Loss For 2020

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 2:27 PM BST) -- The COVID-19 pandemic pushed specialist insurance market Lloyd's of London to a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) underwriting loss last year, analysts said on Monday. Insurance DataLab said the fortunes of the general insurance business at Lloyd's had worsened after an underwriting loss of £400 million in 2019. The company said in a research report that insurers in the specialist market had increased premium prices every quarter since the start of the pandemic — on each occasion by more than 50% on the previous year. Matt Scott, co-founder of Insurance DataLab, said further price hikes were likely to be needed to counterbalance mounting losses....

