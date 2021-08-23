Elections Vet Elias Launches Firm With 13 Perkins Coie Attys

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Prominent elections law attorney Marc Elias and a team of 13 other Perkins Coie LLP lawyers are leaving the BigLaw firm to form a practice focused on electing Democratic candidates and supporting voting rights. Elias first shared the news on his Twitter account Sunday, saying he's launching the new firm, Elias Law Group LLP, because "our democracy is at risk and it is the most effective way for me to fight back." The firm, which will open on Sept. 2 and be based in Washington, D.C., will represent Democratic candidates, party and political committees, nonprofits and voters, a Perkins Coie press...

