German Tax Receipts Up $17B As Solidarity Surcharge Falls

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- German revenue from corporate, income and value-added taxes rose by around €14.5 billion ($17 billion), as revenue from the so-called solidarity tax designed to pay for the country's post-communist reunification dropped 40%, according to year-over-year figures for January through July. Income tax and corporation tax taken together rose by 9.8%, or around €7.5 billion, while the yield from VAT rose by 12.4%, roughly €7 billion, compared with the same period from the previous year, according to figures released Friday by the Ministry of Finance. The fall in revenue from the solidarity tax was expected as the country moved in 2019 to mostly...

