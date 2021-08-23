Justices Won't Rethink Passing On IRS Pot Summons Cases

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to rethink its denial of a pair of appeals by marijuana companies and their owners challenging Internal Revenue Service summonses for state information about their businesses. In a brief order, the high court turned down rehearing petitions by Standing Akimbo LLC and Eric Speidell, owner of Green Solution LLC and other cannabis companies. They had challenged IRS summonses seeking information from state agencies to determine whether they had improperly claimed federal business expense deductions. The companies and owners said the rehearings were warranted because the IRS had retaliated against them by assessing additional taxes on...

