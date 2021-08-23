Fox Rothschild Delays Reopening, Mandates Vaccination

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP is postponing its office reopening by two weeks to late September and will require all employees who work in person to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the firm announced Monday in the latest of a succession of similar moves across the legal industry. Fox Rothschild employees who wish to work in an office have until Sept. 27 to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit requests for religious or health exemptions. (iStock.com/Viorel Poparcea) Starting Aug. 30, employees will have to be vaccinated to work from Fox Rothschild's U.S. offices. They have until Sept. 27, when the firm will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS