Fed. Circ. Backs CIT's Rejection Of Excise Tax Regulations

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday struck down government rules tightening refunds of export taxes, upholding a U.S. Court of International Trade ruling and potentially allowing beer and wine manufacturers greater refunds for duties paid on imports. The lawsuit, brought by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Beer Institute, will allow the spirits industry to continue offsetting excise taxes paid on imported alcoholic beverages against booze exported duty-free. The lower court in January 2020 held that federal regulations can't limit when American companies can get a refund of excise taxes on imports after those companies export similar products. The case centered on a...

