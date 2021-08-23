Fed. Circ. Cuts More Claims In J&J Robotic Surgery Patent

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ruling that invalidated some claims of a Johnson & Johnson unit's patent on a robotic surgical tool, but the panel also found that the board should have axed additional claims as obvious. The three-judge panel unanimously found that Intuitive Surgical Inc. made a strong case that 18 additional claims in an Ethicon LLC surgical device patent would have been anticipated by combinations of earlier patents that Intuitive Surgical cited in its petition for inter partes review. Monday's ruling followed oral arguments back in March. The patent board made some...

