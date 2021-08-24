Gov't Urged To Slash 'Job Tax' For SMEs To Aid Recovery

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 1:14 PM BST) -- The trade body for Britain's small and midsized businesses has urged the government to cut national insurance contributions for employers to help firms to recover from a year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. Small companies emerging from a series of government-ordered lockdowns are struggling under the strain of spiraling costs, skills shortages and emergency debt repayments — and recovery could be hampered if they are not helped, Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said on Monday. The lobby group wants the authorities to lower the payments that small businesses pay toward their workers' national insurance contributions. It says the...

