Legal Sector Adds 4,300 Jobs As Overall Growth Slows

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The legal sector added 4,300 jobs in August, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, keeping pace with gains made in prior summer months even as the country's progress in overall employment slowed significantly. The U.S. added 235,000 nonfarm jobs last month, according to Friday's report, a notable decline from the more than 1 million it added in July. The slower rate of job gains followed a resurgence in Covid-19 in various parts of the U.S., fueling updated health guidelines from federal officials and renewed concerns about the safety of large gatherings. The unemployment rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS