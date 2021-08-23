Dykema Adds Mich. Cannabis Attorney To Lead State Team

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- As the state of Michigan continues to iron out its laws and regulations surrounding cannabis, national law firm Dykema Gossett PLLC has added John Fraser, an experienced and successful cannabis attorney, to its government policy and practice group. According to a press release, Fraser will serve as the firm's Michigan team leader for its cannabis practice. The state legalized adult recreational use of cannabis in 2018 after legalizing it for medicinal use in 2008. After graduating from law school in 2015, Fraser worked at different firms in Michigan, helping them build successful cannabis law practices. According to the release, he joins...

