CFTC's Digital Asset Authority Misunderstood, Commish Says

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's authority over the digital asset space primarily centers on whether derivatives products or futures contracts are involved, not whether an asset is a commodity or a security, Commissioner Dawn Stump insisted in a statement Monday. Commissioner Stump issued a public statement along with a primer on CFTC jurisdiction, citing what she perceives as a false dichotomy in the public discourse around digital asset regulation. She said she has seen a "grossly inaccurate oversimplification offered which suggests [digital assets] are either securities regulated by the [U.S.] Securities and Exchange Commission, or commodities regulated by the Commodity Futures...

