5th Circ. Vacates Injunction In Legal Tech Spat

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has wiped out a preliminary injunction that Houston legal tech company Document Operations had obtained against a one-time Japanese partner it now accuses of ripping off its trade secrets, after finding that the lower court's ruling violated notice requirements and aspects of a U.S.-Japan treaty. In a 10-page, unpublished order filed Monday, a three-judge panel said AOS Legal Technologies Inc. was within its rights to refuse to appear at two initial hearings due to claims that Doc Ops hadn't served it correctly in Japan. The panel said AOS couldn't have known that at the second hearing, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS