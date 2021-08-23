Fox Rothschild, DLA Piper Near Settling Ponzi Scheme Claims

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP and DLA Piper attorney and a receiver representing a group of investors alleging that he and the two firms are liable for a $170 million real estate Ponzi scheme told a California judge Monday that all the parties are working with a mediator and close to reaching a settlement. During a remote hearing, an attorney for the plaintiffs told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge John P. Doyle the case is close to settling claims against the two firms and attorney Paul Wassgren alleging that Wassgren was either "grossly negligent" or a knowing participant in the illegal sale of securities offered by EquiAlt...

