Toymaker's Bid To Duck Tinkerbell Toy Defect Suit Won't Fly

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Allowing a pair of experts to give their opinions about the allegedly defective design of a spinning, flying Tinkerbell toy that injured a Pennsylvania man creates questions that preclude the toy's creator from escaping the man's suit against it, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner denied motions from toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc. seeking to preclude testimony by materials scientist David Pope and former toy-safety executive Anthony Paolo, claiming they weren't scientifically reliable or consistent with the evidence. With both experts' testimony still in play, there were questions of material fact over whether the Disney Fairies Light...

