2 Firms Seek $1.5M For COVID-19 Vax Developer Suit In Del.

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Ashby & Geddes PA and Levi & Korsinsky LLP are seeking $1.5 million for representing an investor they contend gained "substantial benefits" for biotech company Novavax Inc. and its stockholders through a derivative suit filed over lucrative stock options granted to company insiders. In a brief filed on Monday, the firms told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that even though stockholders have since approved the stock option awards at issue in the suit, investor Thomas Golubinski's suit still resulted in certain corporate benefits. "The well-settled corporate benefit doctrine contemplates an award of attorneys' fees for obtaining a substantial benefit for...

