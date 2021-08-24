Polaris Cites Deal In Bid To Toss PTAB Ruling Post-Arthrex

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Polaris has urged the Federal Circuit to send a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a computer memory patent challenged by Kingston back to the board — rather than to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director for review — in light of a settlement between the companies. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the Federal Circuit's decision affirming the PTAB's invalidation of a Polaris Innovations Ltd. patent under the high court's U.S. v. Arthrex ruling, which held that administrative patent judges were unconstitutionally appointed. The case was then remanded to the appeals court to determine how to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS