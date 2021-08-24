Intel, Apple and Pfizer Join Flood Of Chinese Tariff Suits

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Intel, Apple and Pfizer entered the fray of importers suing the federal government over tariffs leveled by the Trump administration on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, joining at least 3,700 companies assailing the tariffs before the U.S. Court of International Trade. The three companies told the court that they too have been harmed by tariffs levied under former President Donald Trump as a trade war with Beijing intensified. The importers echoed arguments leveled by thousands that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative set the "List 3" and "List 4" tariffs more than a year after its initial investigation...

