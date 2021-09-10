Pandemic, Cyberattacks Fuel Demand For Insurance Attys

By Daphne Zhang (September 10, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- The rise of COVID-19 business-interruption coverage disputes, unpredictable cyberattacks and natural disasters, along with what legal experts call a hard insurance market, has boosted the demand for insurance attorneys and spurred stiff competition for talent. Firms that practice insurance law on both the policyholder side and carrier side have faced a tremendous workload since the pandemic began last year, and both sides immediately launched a hunt for talent to feed the demand. Law360 has talked to over a dozen insurance law firms, all of which said that they have been busier and grown in size in the past 18 months....

