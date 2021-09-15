Beazley Cyber Claims Expert Cites Ransomware Spike, Risks

By Daphne Zhang (September 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Ransomware risks have grown more complex over the past year as cyber criminals increasingly rely on shaming tactics to force victim companies to pay. Data breaches and business network interruptions are no longer the main risks contributing to rising cyberinsurance claims; there is also reputation damage when a hacker threatens to publish stolen data online. Marcello Antonucci Marcello Antonucci, head of cyber and tech claims at Beazley Group, recently spoke to Law360 about how the demand for cyberinsurance has changed in recent years and the complex risks companies face as cyber criminals use shaming and stolen data as leverage to get...

