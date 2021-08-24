Mont. Mineral Biz Admits Fault In Worker Arsenic Exposure

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Minerals Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $500,000 and plead guilty to a misdemeanor to resolve civil and criminal accusations that it violated the Clean Air Act and worker safety laws by exposing employees at one of its Montana plants to arsenic. The payments come after the company pled guilty to one count of negligent endangerment under the CAA and also agreed to settle a related civil matter brought by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. For the CAA violations, the company would pay a $393,200 fine and be...

