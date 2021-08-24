UK Antitrust Watchdog Probes S&P's $44B Bid For IHS Markit

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 12:27 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog has launched a formal probe into the $44 billion takeover bid launched by S&P Global Inc. for London-based financial information provider IHS Markit Ltd. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday that it has launched a formal "phase one" investigation into S&P's proposed transaction, announced in November by the New-York based ratings agency. The CMA said on Monday that it has sent a notice of the launch of its merger inquiry to both companies. The competition regulator undertakes an initial phase one probe, after seeking preliminary comment from interested parties, to determine whether a merger raises plausible antitrust...

