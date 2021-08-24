One In 10 UK Firms Mulling Vaccination Policy, Willis Says

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 1:25 PM BST) -- Barely one in 10 businesses in Britain is considering whether to require staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before they return to the office, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson. The insurance broker and benefits consultant said in a report published on Monday that none of the 121 companies it surveyed has such a requirement but that 12% are considering whether to ask their workers to get vaccinated before they come back to their desks. The government has so far refused to mandate vaccinations for office employees, leaving companies to set their own policies. But lawyers say there...

