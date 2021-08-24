Germany Bans Unauthorized Platform Trading Forex, CFDs

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 11:54 AM BST) -- Germany's finance watchdog has ordered an online trading platform to immediately halt its unauthorized business selling foreign exchange products, shares and risky spread-betting products. The regulator, known as BaFin, said on Monday that it has banned a platform called tradergy.io, run by a company called Interactive Solutions Ltd., from trading in Germany. The platform was allowing investors to buy and sell risky spread-betting products known as contracts for difference, as well as shares and forex products without its regulatory seal of approval, BaFin said. BaFin also said that some customers from another of its platforms, tradingon.io, were moved on to tradergy.io without their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS