Insurance M&A Deals Fall In First Half, Clyde & Co. Says

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- The number of insurance companies buying other businesses has fallen slightly in the first half of the year, according to a law firm, but the number of deals could increase again as the global economy rebounds. Some 197 insurance mergers and acquisitions took place in the first six months of 2021, down slightly from 201 at the same point last year, Clyde & Co. LLP said. The COVID-19 crisis threatened to put the breaks on insurance M&A activity in 2020. Clyde & Co. warned almost exactly a year ago of a potentially "stark" short-term impact on the market as a result...

