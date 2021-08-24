Diamond Fraud Trial Of Reality TV Star Delayed

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 4:02 PM BST) -- A London court delayed on Tuesday the start of the criminal trial of six men, including a former reality TV star, accused of conspiring to defraud investors in a scam selling diamonds of different colors. Judge Adam Hiddleston rescheduled the start of the trial against the defendants, who are alleged to have plotted to dupe investors into buying the diamonds, at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon. The trial was put back from next week to Sept. 6. The new date means that prosecutors and defense lawyers will make legal arguments during the first full week of September, while...

