Cravath, Davis Polk Rep GuideWell's $900M Triple-S Buy

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP-led health care company GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp. said Tuesday it's buying Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP client Triple-S Management Corp. in a $900 million deal. GuideWell, the not-for-profit parent company of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc., said in a joint statement it's buying Puerto Rico-based Triple-S Management at $36 per share, a 49% premium to its 90-day average stock price. "The transaction expands GuideWell's core insurance operations and positions Florida Blue and Triple-S Management for significant growth and meaningful value creation for the customers and communities we...

