Navy GC Pick Earns $4 Million In Kramer Levin Partner Share

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's selection to be the top lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Navy reported earning more than $4 million from his partner share at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, according to a financial disclosure obtained by Law360 on Monday. John "Sean" Coffey, who has served as a partner in the firm's New York office since 2013, said in the disclosure form that he earned $4,080,201 from his partnership share, representing clients such as financial and investment management companies Burford Capital and BlackRock. He also disclosed a Kramer Levin capital account between $1 million and $5 million, as...

