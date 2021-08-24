Law Deans Felt Negative Impacts Of Pandemic, Survey Finds

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Law school deans experienced many of the same negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as BigLaw attorneys, including more stress, salary cuts, greater health concerns and hiccups in transitioning to remote work, according to a recently released report. The report, released Monday by the University of Toledo College of Law, found that about a quarter of the 51 survey respondents experienced moderately high levels of stress from the coronavirus pandemic during the spring and fall of 2020. Roughly a quarter of deans reported that health concerns for their law school communities and budget cuts during the pandemic contributed to their moderate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS