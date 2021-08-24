2 More BigLaw Firms Require Vaccination For Office Return

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP have joined the ranks of numerous law firms requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to work from their offices, though neither firm is in a hurry to reopen. Kramer Levin will mandate that any employee or visitor entering the firm's offices must provide proof of immunization, effective Wednesday, according to a Tuesday memo shared with Law360 Pulse. Willkie Farr put the same policy in place on Monday, according to a memo first published by legal blog Above The Law. "As noted in the recent town hall meetings,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS