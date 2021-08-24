Baidu's Voice Assistant Developer Xiaodu Hits $5B Valuation

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Xiaodu Technology, an offshoot of Chinese tech giant Baidu that is developing voice assistant devices, reached a $5.1 billion valuation from a Series B funding round, according to a Tuesday announcement. Baidu is China's dominant search engine, and the Beijing-based internet giant is developing a range of technology using artificial intelligence, including driverless cars. Xiaodu has grown quickly since it entered the market in 2018 selling a line of smart speakers, Baidu's chief financial officer Herma Yu said in the statement. "We are pleased to see the rapid growth of Xiaodu, leveraging Baidu's AI and large content and services mobile ecosystem...

