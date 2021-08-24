Law Firm Revenue And Profits Soar Amid Rising Demand

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Almost everything is going right for U.S. law firm financials, according to a report by Wells Fargo Private Bank out Tuesday that found revenue across large and midsize law firms increased by 14% compared to the first half of 2020. That growth in revenue is more than twice the 6% increase law firms saw year-over-year at the end of 2020 and is a bigger expansion than the industry posted for the first halves of both 2020 and 2019, according to biannual reports from Wells Fargo Private Bank's legal specialty group. .d3-container { text-align: left; background-color: #F3F4F3; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; margin-bottom:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS