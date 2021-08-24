Navigating Asia-Pacific Health M&A In The Wake Of COVID

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- 2020 saw a wave of health care activity in the Asia-Pacific region. Buyouts rose to a record high of 156 deals in 2020, up from 68 in 2019. Disclosed value reached a new peak of $16.9 billion compared with $11 billion the year earlier.[1] This is attributed to macroeconomic trends such as aging populations and increasingly affordable health care, and favorable government policies encouraging local manufacturing and development of health care products. Not surprisingly, biopharma contributed significantly to the increased number of buyouts, accounting for over half of the region's deals.[2] Asia-Pacific health care investors chose to place their bets on...

