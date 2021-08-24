Judge King Gives Biden Another 4th Circ. Vacancy

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary announced Tuesday that Fourth Circuit Judge Robert B. King will be taking senior status after serving more than two decades on the bench, creating a second opening at the Richmond-based appellate court for President Joe Biden to fill. Judge King, who was tapped by then-President Bill Clinton and has been on the bench since 1998, has not yet set a date to begin judicial semi-retirement. His chamber did not immediately reply to a request for comment on his decision. Federal judges qualify for senior status at age 65 after performing at least 15 years of active service, and...

