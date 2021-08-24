Key Lessons From Cayman Bank Liquidator Challenge

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- It is common in the Cayman Islands for insolvent companies to enter liquidation via a voluntary, or solvent, liquidation. This interim step is taken as an expeditious and inexpensive means of shifting control of the company to qualified insolvency practitioners, without the delay and expense of winding up proceedings. The insolvent company cannot remain in voluntary liquidation, however, and the Companies Act requires the voluntary liquidators to petition the court for conversion of the liquidation into a court-supervised insolvent liquidation, if declarations of solvency are not received from the directors of the company within 28 days of the appointment of voluntary...

