Judge Clears Office Equipment Co. In Printer Patent Fight

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has cleared an office equipment company of infringing five patents on printer technology, citing a lack of evidence of infringement in a 2018 suit brought by a Nebraska-based youth sports company. In an opinion in consolidated cases handed down Monday, U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson granted Ricoh USA Inc.'s motion for summary judgment of noninfringement, and simultaneously denied a motion for summary judgment of infringement from Midwest Athletics and Sports Alliance LLC, or MASA. The judge soundly rejected MASA's argument that Ricoh had conceded that its printers satisfy nearly all elements covered by the patents, and...

