Pot Advocates Cheer Idaho Court Ruling On Ballot Measures

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Cannabis legalization advocates on Tuesday applauded a decision by the Idaho Supreme Court to strike down a new law that made it more difficult to put citizen-led referendums on the ballot. The unanimous decision handed down Monday comes as advocates are collecting signatures for a ballot measure to decriminalize adult-use cannabis in Idaho, which has some of the most restrictive marijuana laws in the country. "Hopefully, politicians in Idaho will think twice the next time they consider restricting the constitutional rights of their constituents," said Matthew Schweich, deputy director at the Marijuana Policy Project, in a statement. The decision struck down...

