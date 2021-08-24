8th Circ. Backs Barring Utility From Shedding Wind Contracts

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday upheld an order barring a Nebraska public utility from prematurely ending its 20-year power purchase agreements with four wind projects, agreeing the utility's written approval wasn't needed when distant parent companies of the wind farms changed hands. In a unanimous published decision, an Eighth Circuit panel said the lower court got it right when it held ownership changes at the parent-company level didn't trigger Nebraska Public Power District's ability to exit its power purchase agreements with Laredo Ridge Wind LLC, Broken Bow Wind LLC, Crofton Bluffs Wind LLC and Elkhorn Ridge Wind LLC. Because the parent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS