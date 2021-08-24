Hemp Co. CEO's Brother To Pay $150K In SEC's Fraud Case

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The head of two Florida-based companies who was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of selling unregistered shares of his brother's industrial hemp company has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $150,000. According to Monday's order, Jed M. Perlowin, the nominal principal of Diversified Investments LLC and Quantum Economic Protocols LLC, did not admit or deny the SEC's allegations that he participated in a scheme to sell hundreds of millions of purportedly unrestricted shares in Hemp Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, under the guise of being a non-affiliate. "My client is glad to have this matter wrapped up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS