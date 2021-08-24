Avenatti Gains Edge As Feds Show Hand In Mistrial

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti scored a major tactical win in his California fraud case when a federal judge declared a mistrial Tuesday, giving the disgraced lawyer a chance to fortify his defense after seeing a monthlong dress rehearsal by the government. U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana ordered a do-over after Avenatti successfully argued that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory data from his law firm's servers in violation of so-called Brady rules. Avenatti, who is representing himself, can now make adjustments ahead of round two on Oct. 11, but he could still face an uphill battle as prosecutors spend the next month fine-tuning...

