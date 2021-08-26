Prepare For Global Tax Regime's New Biz Dispute Risks

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In July, the G7 and G20 — along with a much larger group of over 130 nations — reached a new agreed framework regarding an overhaul of important parts of the global tax system. The effort is designed to respond both to the continuing digitalization of the world economy, and to the perceptions of many countries that they are losing critical tax revenues to an ongoing race to the bottom in corporate tax rates. This endeavor, while now reduced to a basic agreement in substantial principle, remains subject to much negotiation and development, and is likely to take at least several...

